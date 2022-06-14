Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. ConocoPhillips comprises 2.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Societe Generale lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

COP stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 177,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,699. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.07. The company has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.