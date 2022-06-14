Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,145 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,122,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.56. 153,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,001,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

