Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $7.22 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,203 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 4.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. 873,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,150,588. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

