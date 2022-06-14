Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

PGF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 8,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.