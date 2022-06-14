Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 47,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,619,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,871,000 after buying an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 73,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,866,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 587,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,243,572. The company has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $874,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.