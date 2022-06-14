Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. 3,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,566. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

