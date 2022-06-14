Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 26,575 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,575 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after buying an additional 641,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,609,000 after buying an additional 61,733 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,506,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,609,000 after buying an additional 110,272 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,469,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after buying an additional 238,839 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,334,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the period.

BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. 49,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,277. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

