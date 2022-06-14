Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 661 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,067,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MBIN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 1,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 47.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

