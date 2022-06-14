Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Kewpie stock remained flat at $$31.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. Kewpie has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $45.12.

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

