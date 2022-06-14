KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the May 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KGHPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised KGHM Polska Miedz to a “buy” rating and set a $154.90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KGHM Polska Miedz from 160.00 to 170.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGHPF remained flat at $$34.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

