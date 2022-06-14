Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Shares Sold by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,719 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVSC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

