Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -10.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

