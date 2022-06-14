KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 137.3% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAHC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

