Klaytn (KLAY) Price Down 38% This Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $686.86 million and approximately $70.13 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00411868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,860,381,186 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

