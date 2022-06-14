Klever Price Down 39.2% Over Last Week (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. Klever has a market capitalization of $44.76 million and $2.81 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00413473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00044021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

