KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Stock Price Down 83.3%

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 83.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Get KLM Royal Dutch Airlines alerts:

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.