Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.90

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €60.90 ($63.44) and last traded at €58.18 ($60.60), with a volume of 325164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €61.32 ($63.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.