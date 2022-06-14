Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.40

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 2159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

A number of research firms have commented on VOPKY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($38.96) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Vopak ( OTCMKTS:VOPKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Vopak will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

About Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

