Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $48,000 in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,683,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 487,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 389,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 83.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pixelworks by 1,362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 185,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

PXLW opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.27. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

