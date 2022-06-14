Kusama (KSM) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $424.29 million and $86.85 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $50.09 or 0.00221836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00422031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00041225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.