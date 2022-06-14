Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 8,350 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,838,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,257,000 after buying an additional 150,297 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.01. The stock had a trading volume of 108,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,291. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

