Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,530,000 after acquiring an additional 339,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after buying an additional 565,948 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,781,000 after buying an additional 168,325 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $62.25. 3,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,430. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

