Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $19.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 629,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,850,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

