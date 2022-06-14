Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Airbnb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.23. 66,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,804. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $212.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.48.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,957,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

