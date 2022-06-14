Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $4.42 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 54,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.86. 27,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,535. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
