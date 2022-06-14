Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,941 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNCH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1,212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of FNCH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,017. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 448.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

