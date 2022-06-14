Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $49,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 72,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,652. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

