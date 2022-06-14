Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Has $21.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 12.2% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 751,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,383,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

