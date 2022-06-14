Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LAND opened at GBX 730.60 ($8.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 752.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 764.40. The company has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 644.20 ($7.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 822.40 ($9.98).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.92) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.53) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.29) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 828.57 ($10.06).
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
