Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 730.60 ($8.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 752.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 764.40. The company has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 644.20 ($7.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 822.40 ($9.98).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.92) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.53) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.29) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 828.57 ($10.06).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.