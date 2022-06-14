Landbox Hits Market Capitalization of $68,680.27 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $68,680.27 and approximately $10.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00423258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

