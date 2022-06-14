Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA:PSI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,037. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $100.63 and a one year high of $157.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

