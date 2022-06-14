Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,780,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

