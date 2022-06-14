Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 262.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

V stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.27. 50,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,903. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $365.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.