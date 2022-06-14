Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,819. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

