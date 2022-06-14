Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 498 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. 5,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $27.51.

