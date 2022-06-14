Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,234 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.28. 25,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,245. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The company has a market capitalization of $273.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,875 shares of company stock valued at $331,982,640 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.