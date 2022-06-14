Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,620. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.14 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

