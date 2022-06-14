Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,028 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,766,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,002,766,000 after buying an additional 36,375 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $89,747,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $452.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $515.37 and its 200 day moving average is $526.34. The company has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $377.12 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

