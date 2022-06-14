Lethean (LTHN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $227,719.90

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $227,719.90 and approximately $1,688.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,568.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.12 or 0.05486153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023755 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00201211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00565863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $123.88 or 0.00548906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00065390 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.