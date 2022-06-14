Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.