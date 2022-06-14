Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $32,265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

