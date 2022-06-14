Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 7,000 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,223,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after acquiring an additional 556,991 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after acquiring an additional 522,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,882,000 after acquiring an additional 300,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

