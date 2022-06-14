Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $277,000 Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AZEK from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

