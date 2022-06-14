Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $606,000 Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Schwartz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,574,153 shares of company stock worth $54,902,627. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

