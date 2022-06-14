Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 1,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 74.2% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

PayPal stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

