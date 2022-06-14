Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases Shares of 23,500 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.09% of Comtech Telecommunications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Noble Financial upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

CMTL stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.36%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

