Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $305,000 Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after acquiring an additional 917,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 124,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NYSE DOC opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

