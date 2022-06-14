Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aemetis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aemetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,713,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTX opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. Research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

