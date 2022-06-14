Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.71% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWC. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $10,108,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $19,400,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $4,845,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BWC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

