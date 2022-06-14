Lightning (LIGHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,082.00

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. Lightning has a market cap of $685,916.95 and $7,082.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,642.37 or 0.99955568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

